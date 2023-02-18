"They'd just confuse their fanbase" - Wrestling veteran is apprehensive of Bray Wyatt's new rivalry in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt challenging Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Wyatt and Uncle Howdy came out to the ring this week on SmackDown. The Eater of Worlds cut a promo challenging the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley. Bray mentioned that whoever won the grueling encounter at the Elimination Chamber should be wary of him and run.

On the Smack Talk podcast this week, Mantell broke down Wyatt's promo. He detailed that both Brock and Bobby are fan favorites and Bray challenging them would split the fans. He felt it might not be the best idea for the New Face of Fear to take on a babyface, since the fans wouldn't know who to cheer for.

"The thing that bothers me about Bray Wyatt is I guess he's a babyface. And if they put him against a babyface, you're gonna split your crowd. I don't think they hate Brock. They don't hate Lashley. So if he went against either one of them, I think they'd just confuse their fanbase." [From 39:20 - 39:40]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy demolished Hit Row

This week on SmackDown, Hit Row came out to the ring and went full heel on the fans present in the arena.

The trio started dissing the crowd in Montreal amidst deafening boos. However, this did not last long as the lights went out and soon Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy surrounded the ring. The two quickly rounded up Hit Row and cleared the squared circle.

All eyes will now be on the winner of the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. This could, in fact, sow the seeds for a high-profile encounter at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see Bray go up against Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes