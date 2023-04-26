"They wouldn't be in demand to go to AEW" - Former Tag Team Champions are happy getting paid by WWE, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander won't be in demand to go to AEW.

The duo won RAW Tag Team Titles during their tenure as members of The Hurt Business. They were part of the group alongside MVP and Bobby Lashley, who became the United States Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the booking of the two former Hurt Business members. According to the former head writer, Benjamin and Alexander are probably getting paid well by WWE.

Hence, the two men might be satisfied with their current positions in the company.

"Oh yeah, absolutely, no doubt about it and you know what bro, god bless them. They're both probably getting paid well. They know at this point, they're [WWE] not gonna do anything with them. They wouldn't be in demand to go to AEW, so yeah absolutely," said Russo.

Russo continued:

"Give you a roll in the ring, give you a roll in the ring. But yeah, they know, you know." [37:21 – 38:00]

Shelton Benjamin says Hurt Business ended too soon in WWE

Shelton Benjamin spoke about The Hurt Business and the importance of the faction in his career.

While speaking in an interview with WhatCulture, Benjamin stated that being a part of the Hurt Business was one of his greatest career experiences.

The veteran further mentioned that The Hurt Business ended way sooner than he would've liked.

“For me it was one of the greatest experiences of my career, something that I’m gunna be proud of for the rest of my life. Definitely ended way sooner than any of would have liked but we me made the most of the opportunities,” Benjamin said.

The Hurt Business also comprised Bobby Lashley and MVP. During their time together in the faction, Lashley, Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander all won championships.

Do you think The Hurt Business should reunite in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

