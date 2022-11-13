"They are gonna crap on it" - Wrestling veteran blasts WWE for refusing to turn John Cena heel (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes that WWE should have gone ahead and turned heel John Cena, considering a big chunk of the company's fanbase wanted to see so.

It's no secret that the 16-time WWE world champion is one of the most beloved and influential performers in the promotion's illustrious history. John Cena's appeal transcends boundaries, with fans of all ages relating to his undying spirit and never give up attitude. However, as great as Cena has been in his babyface role, spectators have never been allowed to look at his unhinged and evil side.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that WWE should have booked Cena to turn heel. He highlighted that several viewers often booed The Cenation Leader and clamored to see other facets of his character. Hence, the company should have gone in that direction.

Russo added that if one doesn't listen to what the crowd wants, they will end up rejecting everything served to them other than what they want to see.

"I think, at the end of the day, I think everybody would agree to this. I think, Chris, what you were feeling was the fans were telling you to turn him, and you refused to turn him. You gotta go; you gotta go with what they're telling you. And if you don't, bro, they are gonna crap on it," said Vince Russo. (8:10 - 8:30)

Check out the full video below:

John Cena is rumored to perform at WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 only a handful of months away, fans have begun speculating which matches could go down at the show. While Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship bout remains the most hotly-discussed one, a recent report about John Cena appearing at the event has sent fans into a frenzy.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw

According to WrestleVotes, Cena recently held discussions with Triple H, Nick Khan, and Stephanie McMahon regarding "doing something" at WrestleMania 39. Though it is far from clear if he will wrestle or even appear, it's safe to say the rumors have given more reasons for fans to be excited about the show.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on why WWE should have turned John Cena heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes