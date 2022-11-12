"They just don't know it yet" - Lacey Evans sends strong message after teasing a character change on WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans sent a strong message via Twitter a few hours after teasing a character change on WWE SmackDown.

After nearly two months of absence, the former United States Marine returned to in-ring action on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Evans participated in the Six-Pack Challenge No. 1 Contender's Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, she failed to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey's title as Shotzi walked out victorious.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive later that night, Evans teased a character change, stating that she will no longer attempt to please everyone and it is time for her to go back to basics.

A few hours ago, the 32-year-old shared the video on her Twitter account and captioned it with another strong message.

"Physically, mentally and emotionally unstoppable. They just don't know it yet. 🧠🇺🇲⏳" Evans wrote.

Jim Cornette feels WWE is misusing Lacey Evans

In February 2021, Lacey Evans announced her pregnancy and went on maternity leave. After over a year of absence, she returned to the company last April. However, WWE seemed to have no clear plans for the former United States Marine since her comeback.

After moving her from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW, the company sent her back to the Blue Brand. Evans has also switched between being a babyface and a heel a few times over the past few months.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran criticized the company's booking of Evans.

"Who did Lacey Evans p**s off, that's my question. Because I don't know that I have seen a more talented female performer booked in such ridiculous, s**tty ways ever from any company." [1:54 - 2:13]

