5 current WWE women who returned just months after giving birth

Several female superstars were mothers before debuting in WWE. Tamina Snuka, for example, married in 1995. She then had two daughters with her husband, Brandon Polamalu, before the couple divorced in 2003. About seven years later, the former Women's Tag Team Champion made her first appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, a few other female superstars had children while working in the Stamford-based company. Some of these ladies impressively returned to in-ring competition just a few months after giving birth.

Here are five current WWE women who returned just months after giving birth.

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch returned to in-ring competition in August 2021

Despite initially not wanting to date a co-worker, Becky Lynch entered a romantic relationship with Seth Rollins in January 2019. The couple dated for a few months before announcing their engagement in August of that same year.

In December 2020, Lynch and Rollins welcomed their first daughter, Roux. Six months later, Big Time Becks and The Visionary tied the knot.

After more than a year of absence from in-ring competition, Lynch returned to WWE in August 2021, just eight months after giving birth. On her first night back, the 35-year-old defeated Bianca Belair in 26 seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Lynch is currently on the Monday Night RAW roster. However, she is now out of action due to a shoulder injury she sustained during her match against Belair at the 2022 SummerSlam premium live event.

#4. Former Divas Champion Maryse

After spending about four years in WWE, during which she won the Divas Championship twice, Maryse left the company in 2011. About three years later, she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, The Miz.

In 2016, Maryse returned to the Stamford-based company to become her husband's manager. The couple even teamed up to face John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33. However, they lost the bout.

Later in 2017, Maryse announced her pregnancy. She then stopped appearing on television. In March 2018, the former Divas Champion gave birth to her and Miz's first daughter, Monroe Sky. Just six months after giving birth, Maryse got back in the ring to face Brie Bella on SmackDown. Their match ended in no contest.

A few days later, the new mother teamed up with her husband to defeat Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan at Hell in a Cell premium live event.

About a year later, The Miz and Maryse welcomed their second daughter, Madison Jade.

The Miz, Maryse, and their daughters regularly appear on their reality TV series, Miz and Mrs. Meanwhile, Maryse has also made several appearances on Monday Night RAW alongside her husband in 2022. Last January, she teamed up with The Miz to face Edge and Beth Phoenix at Royal Rumble but lost the bout.

#3. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey gave birth to her daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, in September 2021

In 2018, Ronda Rousey officially debuted in WWE. She spent about a year in the Stamford-based company, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship, before taking a long hiatus after losing the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

During her time away from WWE, Rousey announced her pregnancy. The Baddest Woman on the Planet welcomed her first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, in September 2021.

Four months after giving birth, Rousey surprisingly made her return to WWE at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble premium live event. The 35-year-old won the Royal Rumble match after entering at number 28 and eliminating four other superstars.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is currently active on SmackDown. She will now square off against Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match at Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#2. Lacey Evans

In early 2021, Lacey Evans was involved in a feud with Charlotte Flair. However, the storyline ended in February when Evans announced her real-life pregnancy. The former United States Marine then went on a long hiatus.

The 31-year-old, who already has a daughter, Summer, welcomed her second one, Sunny, in October 2021.

About six months after giving birth, Evans returned to WWE, appearing in a vignette on SmackDown. She then made her in-ring return in June, defeating Xia Li in a one-on-one match.

Evans is currently active on SmackDown. Last Friday, she went head-to-head against the SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. However, she lost the bout.

#1. Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae gave birth to her son last February

After competing for a few years on the independent circuit, Candice LeRae debuted in WWE in 2017. The 36-year-old spent about four years as an active competitor on NXT, during which she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Indi Hartwell, before going on maternity leave in mid-2021 after announcing her pregnancy.

In December 2021, LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, left WWE. Two months later, the couple welcomed their first son, Quill.

Last May, LeRae followed in her husband's footsteps and left the company after her contract expired. While Gargano returned to WWE last month to join Monday Night RAW, his wife also recently made her comeback, just seven months after giving birth.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion made her surprise return last Monday on RAW. On her first night back, she defeated Nikki A.S.H. in a one-on-one match.

