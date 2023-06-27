"They just sh*t on her constantly" - Top RAW star deserves better in WWE, says wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya deserves better booking in WWE.

The Queen of Harts has been an active competitor on the main roster since 2008. She has since held the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Title, and Women's Tag Team Championship. Earlier this year, Natalya was drafted from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW.

After getting squashed by Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, Natalya was scheduled to square off against The Eradicator again last Monday on RAW. However, the Women's World Champion brutally destroyed her opponent before the match started.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that Natalya "deserves better."

"You know what I thought when Natalya – when they were interviewing her right before her match and she was kind of like doubting herself, 'yeah, I gotta see if I still got it' and all that? I thought she was going to go into the match, give her a really tough match but lose. And people like, 'No, you still got it.' But no, she went in and [Ripley] just destroyed her, bro. And I just think, I'm not against that, but again, I just think she deserves better. They just sh*t on her constantly," he said. [20:32 - 20:55]

Natalya recently praised WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Despite getting destroyed twice by current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Natalya recently praised the 26-year-old Judgment Day member.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya dubbed her Night of Champions opponent a "generational talent." She also opened up about her loss in Saudi Arabia.

"It's funny because I lost so much sleep over that match. And honestly, it had a profound impact on me because when I was first told I was gonna be at Night of Champions facing off against Rhea Ripley, it was like a dream match because Rhea Ripley is like a generational talent," she said. [4:10 - 4:35]

