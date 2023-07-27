"They knew they f**ked up", "Triple H knew I was angry" – Massive revelation by 38-year-old WWE Superstar stuns fans

Stunned fans took to Twitter when they learned of a massive revelation by 38-year-old WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes regarding his WrestleMania 39 loss to Roman Reigns.

Rhodes went into the bout against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 in the hopes of completing "his story" by winning the Universal Championship. However, things did not go as planned; The American Nightmare fought hard but wasn't able to win the gold.

Rhodes said in an interview with Jimmy Traina of SI Media, that "people in the company" reached out to him after the match and told him not to "go online."

"A lot of managerial people in the company reached out to me, checking on me, and also reached out to me to let me know, 'Don't go online. Don't go online.' I didn't even think to go," Rhodes said.

Fans were stunned and took to Twitter when they learned of this revelation.

One fan tweeted that even WWE knew they had messed up with the result of that match.

Another fan tweeted that Triple H knew they were angry, which was possibly the reason Rhodes was told not to come online after the bout.

Yet another fan recalled the day Rhodes lost to Reigns and said it was the worst day ever on Twitter.

Another took shots at Roman Reigns and said that WWE has given him one of the most ridiculous pushes in wrestling history. Other superstars like Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and John Cena also received a push but they had extreme charisma, unlike Reigns.

One fan tweeted that it was fair enough that Roman Reigns won the match because he makes WWE the most money, adding that they should take these opportunities to make new stars like Cody Rhodes and LA Knight.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes Triple H looks after him

During an interview with Jimmy Traina of SI Media, Cody Rhodes said that he likes Triple H for his style and a lot of things he does. The American Nightmare further said that The Game looks after him maybe because he wants to take care of Dusty Rhodes' son.

"I like Triple H because he is Triple H. I've wrestled him, and he was one of the guys pulling the wagon here when I was here for the first run, and I like his style and I like a lot of the things he does. But I think maybe he just looks at me and thinks he's got to take care of Dusty's son (laughs)," Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes is currently in a heated feud with Brock Lesnar. The two superstars are set to face each other at SummerSlam in a rubber match. However, The American Nightmare won't stop even if he wins at The Biggest Party of the Summer as he has said that his story will only finish when he wins the Universal Championship.

