"They knew they were never delivering that" - Veteran on WWE teasing WrestleMania dream match for Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke about how WWE never intended to deliver on the teased match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mike Tyson.

When the boxing legend showed up on WWE RAW in 1998, his interaction with The Texas Rattlesnake blew the roof off the arena. The two performers came to blows during the segment, which set up a dream clash between them. However, that match never materialized as Mike Tyson left the global juggernaut after officiating Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michael at WrestleMania 14.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo recalled how WWE made it look like the dream match could soon go down. He also mentioned that when WWE realized fans were into the prospect of watching Tyson and Stone Cold Steve Austin collide, they began holding things back.

"Bro, it's funny because I'm reviewing the Attitude Era, and bro, they were really making it look like it was gonna be Tyson vs. Austin. That's the road they were going down, and then while you're watching the build, bro, you could see them yank it back because that's what the people really wanted. They knew they were never delivering that, but you could see throughout the promotion that they literally had to hold it back because this match is not happening," said Vince Russo. (4:58 - 5:35)

LA Knight on the prospect of wrestling WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Texas Rattlesnake's in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens was arguably the biggest moment of 2022. Considering how great he looked inside the ring, fans are visibly excited about seeing him at WrestleMania 39 as well.

In a recent interview, LA Knight opened up about a dream match against Austin at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The SmackDown Superstar stated that there couldn't be anything bigger for him than a bout with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Hell yeah. You're talking about making a big noise, on a big stage, and with another big name. You can't do anything better than that, but then again, I don't know because there's lots of times where I'm like, 'Alright, there's nothing that can be bigger or better than this. This is what I wanna do,' and then something like this happens," said Knight.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC WWE reportedly considered The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania WWE reportedly considered The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania https://t.co/l6PcEGa1Oh

It remains to be seen if WWE has anything in store for Austin after a match between him and Roman Reigns allegedly didn't materialize.

