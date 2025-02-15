"They'll get to him" — Former TNA star on Drew McIntyre's alleged frustrations with WWE

Around this time last year, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre powered through confused booking and earned his place in the World Heavyweight Title picture at WrestleMania XL. However, seems to be in the same spot again. Recently, Konnan stated that the company will not mishandle its relationship with the Scottish wrestler because they know about his star power and capability.

There were rumblings of McIntyre's frustrations with WWE after he allegedly walked out of the Royal Rumble, but the Scotsman is known to work the internet. As for his WrestleMania program this year, Konnan reminded everyone on his K100 podcast that Sami Zayn was in a similar position two years ago but wound up closing WrestleMania 39 Night One.

"It may be a thing like what they did with [Sami] Zayn — it looked like they weren't going to do anything with him, but the next thing you know, he's at WrestleMania [39] winning the [Undisputed WWE] Tag Team Championship, he's with The Usos, right? They're not going to let Zayn fall because they have something in him."

Despite the high traffic this season, the former TNA star believes they will get back to McIntyre and probably even use him in a prominent position on the upcoming grandest spectacle.

"I think the same thing with Drew [McIntyre]. He's had some of the most compelling interviews of the last year, had great matches, and looks like a star, right? They'll get to him again," Konnan said. [From 02:38 to 03:08]

Check out the video below:

The Scottish Psychopath has interacted with Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes within the last month on SmackDown, his new stomping grounds.

WWE has teased Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

In the wake of the new year, WWE booked Drew McIntyre to interrupt The American Nightmare's opening promo on the first episode of SmackDown. Analyst Sam Roberts believes this is a sign of things to come.

McIntyre once again confronted the World Champion of the blue brand this past Friday after qualifying for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match last week. The winner at Rogers Centre on March 1 in Toronto would go on to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

It will be interesting to see how Drew McIntyre's Road to WrestleMania 41 goes.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the K100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

