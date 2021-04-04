"They'll hire anybody" - Paul Heyman mocks recent WWE departure

Paul Heyman has jokingly taken a shot at former WWE personality Charly Caruso following her departure from the company.

Caruso worked for WWE as an interviewer and kickoff show host between August 2016 and March 2021. She recently left the company to work for sports network ESPN on a full-time basis.

The latest episode of SmackDown post-show Talking Smack began with Heyman repeatedly interrupting his co-host, Kayla Braxton. She joked that applications for a new co-host are going out after WrestleMania 37, prompting Heyman to mock Caruso’s ESPN role.

“Have I thrown you off your train of thought? Aw, I’m sorry. Where you going? Are you going to ESPN? I heard they’ll hire anybody nowadays!”

Braxton ignored Heyman’s comment before changing the subject to Roman Reigns’ match against Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37.

Charly Caruso recently addressed her WWE exit

Charly Caruso previously worked for WWE and ESPN at the same time

A recent Fightful Select report claimed Charly Caruso garnered backstage heat in WWE for showing up “consistently late” to her interview segments. However, Caruso said in an interview with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman this week that she had no problems during her time with WWE.

“There is always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.”

This is not the first time that Paul Heyman has referenced Charly Caruso’s WWE departure on Talking Smack. Two weeks ago, he jokingly told Kayla Braxton that WWE “got rid of the wrong female journalist around here.”

