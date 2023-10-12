"They love their Uncle TayTay" - Bo Dallas's heartwarming visit to Bray Wyatt's kids wins the internet!

The Windham household is slowly getting their lives back on track following Bray Wyatt's passing, and his brother, Bo Dallas, recently paid a visit to his niece and nephew. The images of their time together would probably bring a tear to the eyes of many wrestling fans.

The professional wrestling world lost one of its greatest minds ever in Bray Wyatt, and even though it's been a few weeks since he left us, fans and several talents are still struggling to come to terms with his passing.

Jojo Offerman's mother, Alexie, recently posted photos of Bo Dallas spending time with Wyatt's children, Knash Sixx and Hyrie Von. It might have been a shock for Bray Wyatt's kids to learn about their father. But having their uncle Taylor Rotunda around and seeing them with beaming smiles on their faces is indeed heartening, as you view below:

"Uncle Taylor bringing his daily dosage of happy moments to Knash and Hyrie…He literally knows how to become a kid himself with Knash and Hyrie! They love their Uncle TayTay," wrote Alexie Offerman.

WWE announcer Samantha Irvin also reacted to Alexie's post and admitted that Bo might be the best uncle ever.

Could Bo Dallas make a return to WWE TV?

Before Bray Wyatt's sad and untimely demise, the former Universal Champion had introduced an intriguing new character, Uncle Howdy, to the WWE Universe.

While it was never outrightly confirmed by WWE, various sources claimed that Bo Dallas was behind the man behind the mask. In a rare interview earlier this year, Bo Dallas seemingly hinted that he was indeed Uncle Howdy and spoke at length about the relationship with his brother.

The latest backstage report has suggested that WWE might not let the legacy of Bray Wyatt die. Triple H allegedly would be open to getting Uncle Howdy back on TV, which would mean Dallas will possibly return to action.

It's a new era in WWE where every idea will be considered, and it was noted that the Chief Content Officer wouldn't shoot down angles that have the potential to take off, even if it involves the comeback of Uncle Howdy.

