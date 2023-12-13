"They make a cute couple", "She is perfect" - Liv Morgan is dating a top superstar outside of WWE, claims the wrestling world

A large portion of the wrestling world on Twitter/X is convinced that Liv Morgan is currently dating the reigning All Elite Wrestling World Champion, MJF.

At the Iron Claw Premiere, Morgan was seen alongside MJF, John Cena, Baron Corbin, and her good friend, CJ Perry. Taking to Twitter/X, Perry shared a video of her "interviewing" both Morgan and MJF.

In the video, Morgan claims that she was present at the Iron Claw Premiere to support MJF. Meanwhile, the reigning AEW World Champion jokingly claimed that he was going to start "dating rumors" between himself and Morgan.

Reacting to the photos and videos of Morgan and MJF, fans on social media seem to be convinced that the duo are dating.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter/X:

Morgan is reportedly dating Bo Dallas and the couple seemingly live with each other. They had also started their own business. Meanwhile, MJF is dating Alicia Atout.

Liv Morgan opened up about her ventures outside of professional wrestling

While Liv Morgan is one of the most popular superstars in the world of professional wrestling, she has dreams and aspirations of acting in more movies down the road.

In a video shared by WWE from the set of The Kill Room, Morgan opened up about her experience in having a role in the movie. She said:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

Morgan's last appearance on WWE television saw her get brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley. Following the assault, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was written off TV, as she was sidelined due to a long-term injury.

