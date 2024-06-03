"They need to bring him back" - Netizens disappointed that ex-WWE star's idea was stolen and handed to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins capped off a stellar run as World Heavyweight Champion between 2023 and 2024 at WWE WrestleMania XL with multiple appearances spanning across both nights and two standout matches. He is presently taking some well-earned time off after undergoing knee surgery for tearing his meniscus.

During a recent interview with the Metro, ex-WWE star Elias, who currently performs in the independent circuit under the ring name 'Elijah', disclosed something that left many fans disappointed. Elias is cited as a missed opportunity for the Stamford-based promotion, as he always delivered when placed in big moments with the lights shining bright.

Elias claimed that the 'Monday Night Messiah' character Seth Rollins portrayed between 2019 and 2020 was originally an idea he had proposed which was eventually stolen and handed to the latter.

During the pandemic, the gimmick peaked with the former World Heavyweight Champion recruiting Buddy Matthews (then Buddy Murphy), The Authors of Pain, and even Austin Theory to form his own faction.

Social media has been flooded with various comments made by netizens who believe Elias needs to be brought back to WWE. Now that the management has changed, perhaps he has a better shot at breaking the proverbial glass ceiling.

During his run with the sports entertainment giant, Elias was frequently paired with legendary names such as John Cena, The Undertaker, Edge, and Kevin Owens, among others. Before getting released, one of his final storylines saw him forming a tag team with Matt Riddle. However, before it could become anything, WWE pulled the rug out from under him.

Vince McMahon wanted Elias to be the guy in WWE

In 2022, Elias returned to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38 with a clean-shaven look. It was a drastic change in his appearance.

He had resurfaced after spending some time off as a brand new character, calling himself Ezekiel. He even claimed to be his former on-screen persona's twin brother, evoking ire in Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter wanted to expose him.

This set the stage for a notable feud between Ezekiel and the former Universal Champion which ultimately fizzled out after Owens defeated The Drifter at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event the same year. The latter's final appearance was in August, when The Prizefighter attacked him, leading to him getting stretchered out of the arena.

The idea for Elias to get reintroduced on WWE TV as Ezekiel was Vince McMahon's vision to turn him into "the next guy," but things did not ultimately pan out as such.

