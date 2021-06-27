"They don't need me" - John Cena on his current WWE status

John Cena believes WWE will continue to thrive regardless of whether he makes appearances for the company or not.

After being presented as WWE’s top star attraction for over a decade, Cena reduced his in-ring schedule in 2016 to focus on his movie career. Not too long ago, the 16-time World Champion confirmed he is set to make his WWE return after more than a year away from the company.

Speaking in a recent interview with Complex News, Cena admitted WWE does not need him to make his upcoming return.

“I relate a lot of things to WWE, and this one falls directly in that line,” Cena said. “What was it like to join the WWE locker room? WWE is already a global phenomenon, with or without John Cena, and that’s proven before I got there and certainly now that I’m not there anymore and they’re still thriving… they don’t need me. But it’s such an honor and a privilege to walk in that locker room and be able to go out and perform.”

Cena, who stars in the new F9 movie, added that he views the Fast & Furious franchise in a similar way to WWE.

He said WWE and Fast & Furious can survive without him, but he is happy to receive opportunities from both organizations to showcase his skills.

Details on John Cena’s WWE return

Roman Reigns and John Cena

The exact date of John Cena’s WWE return has not yet been announced. However, it is safe to assume that his in-ring comeback will take place in front of fans.

WWE’s 25-city summer tour will begin with the July 16 episode of WWE SmackDown. Two upcoming pay-per-views, Money in the Bank (July 18) and SummerSlam (August 21), are also due to be held with fans in attendance.

It has been heavily rumored that John Cena could face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The two men previously met at No Mercy 2017, with Reigns picking up the victory.

