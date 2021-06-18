"They would offend people" - WWE veteran on a potential romantic storyline for Mandy Rose [Exclusive]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently pitched an idea regarding a romantic storyline between Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. If executed tastefully, he felt that this particular creative direction could add more stakes to their current partnership. Russo also shared a compelling idea that could kickstart Rose and Brooke's romance angle, which you can read HERE.

But on the latest episode of "Writing with Russo," he told Dr. Chris Featherstone that it would be a bad idea for the company to green-light a same-sex relationship storyline. According to Vince Russo, due to WWE's current creative state, the company could end up unintentionally offending viewers with this direction.

"Let me make one thing perfectly clear, with what they [WWE] have there now, creatively, I recommend one million percent they do not do this, Chris," stated Vince Russo. "Because they don't know how. Bro, they will mess this thing up so bad. And I'm gonna tell you bro, they would mess it up to the point of offending people. They would offend people, not even realizing they're offending people because they just don't know how to do stuff like that."

While WWE has received praise for some of their creative decisions on SmackDown, the general reception to Monday Night RAW has been quite negative lately.

Vince Russo on WWE RAW Superstar Shayna Baszler's likability

A behind-the-scenes look at Shayna Baszler

During the latest edition of "Writing with Russo," the former WWE personality also discussed Shayna Baszler's presence in the company. Vince Russo isn't a huge fan of Baszler's onscreen look, but he recalled loving one particular promo the former MMA fighter cut at one point.

"I'm on the internet the other day, and Shayna Baszler is like, cutting a promo at home." Russo continued, "Bro, I gotta tell you...Beautiful! Beautiful! No black makeup, beautiful face, and bro, very very likable person."

This week on @QoSBaszler’s YouTube channel we see Shayna going over the major differences between the Crossface, the Yes Lock, and the Banks Statement!

Watch the video: https://t.co/02CA4m00sy

Subscribe to the channel: https://t.co/O0AJSeA8dD pic.twitter.com/Pvpe1iKX4N — TeamQoS (@TeamQoS) June 10, 2021

While Shayna Baszler is seen as a serious character on WWE television, she is known to be quite funny in real life. Russo wished to see the latter side of her personality emerge on WWE RAW.

Baszler is currently involved in a bizarre feud with Alexa Bliss, and the two stars will fight each other at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

