WWE Veteran reveals big idea to kickstart Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke's romantic storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone returned for another insightful episode of 'Writing with Russo' on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel.

Continuing in the same vein from the last episode, the WWE Veteran spoke about the company's booking of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. He provided different elements that could be added to the proposed romantic storyline in the WWE.

Vince Russo began by highlighting the fundamental problem with the WWE product - the absence of clearcut heels and babyfaces:

"Well, I'll tell you what makes it stand out, bro because we get right back to the heels and babyfaces. We don't know who the heels and babyfaces are anymore. You and I discuss that on every show. I have no idea. Really, I have no idea," Russo said.

The former WWE head writer said that the best way to begin a romantic angle between Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke would be to have a heel team attack one of the two members.

Russo explained the importance of evoking a profound emotional reaction from the partner witnessing the attack which would set the tone for an on-screen relationship on WWE TV. Russo added that the response should be so strong that fans must question whether Rose and Brooke are more than just a tag team:

"Bro, it's as simple as Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler. It's as simple as a heel outing them. It's as simple as like we see one of them get really hurt at the hands of team Pretty, but we see the tag team partner like, emotionally react. You know what I'm saying, bro? Nothing is said, but we see a crying, emotional reaction that we're saying as the audience at home, 'Wait a minute there, they are just tag team partners?' You know what I mean? We tease little things like that, and finally, one of the heels just outs them. And bro, again, if you have them out and the heels are the bullies, and you got the bouncies proud of who they are, and they are not going to hide this from anybody. They are who they are. Bro, that's a positive statement for the WWE. Like, this is a positive story for them to sell, but it's like, rather than go there where it's very acceptable, we've got these two women together, we don't care about them, because we don't even know why they are together," Russo added.

Vince Russo brought up previous romantic angles involving DDP & Kimberly Page, Randy Savage & Elizabeth and Kurt & Karen Angle. Russo said that the story between Rose and Brooke is no different as WWE has similar booking options on the table.

Russo, however, was also quick to note that Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose could also attract outside heat for going ahead with their romantic roles despite both being heterosexual in real life:

"I've got to tell you something, Chris, and I really am looking at it this way because times have changed so much. Bro, what's the difference between this and DDP & Kimberly. Savage and Elizabeth. Kurt Angle and Karen Angle. Bro, we've gone through the relationship thing a million times. I am looking at this the same exact way. You could do a breakup angle. You could do a, what would a Page do it a Savage do if their lady was really hurt and injured by somebody. You've got that whole angle, bro. There really is a lot you can do. I'm going to tell you this, Chris. Here's where the heat may come from. You want to know where the heat may come? Where the outside heat may come? The outside heat may come because they are really not. That's where the outside heat may come. Wait a minute, you're putting them in this angle, and they are not? That's where the heat may come from, bro," Russo explained.

It's the fear of not knowing how to do something: Vince Russo on WWE's booking issues

Russo stated that same-sex romances could be executed tastefully, and none of the major TV networks would have any issues airing content of such nature in 2021.

Vince Russo delved deeper into the different angles that WWE can explore with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, including a possible breakup and added conflict with WWE management:

"I am talking about doing this tastefully," Russo continued, "I can't imagine, Chris, that in 2021, any network that would have a problem with that. I don't think that is an issue at all. I'm talking about an above-board relationship between these two women. This is why they are together. There is a whole conflict there about whether or not they let their employee know. They don't know how the employee, management is going to act. They may be frightened. There is that. There's a lot of meat on the bone. There is so much you can do here. Right now, there is no meat on the bone."

Russo stated that WWE officials are fearful and reluctant regarding such storylines, and it's a shame as he personally sees a lot of promise in such a creative direction for Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke:

"You know what I think with the WWE, I swear to god. Sometimes I think with them; it's the fear of not knowing how to do something. Sometimes I think like that's what stops them from doing stuff like this and stuff like this is really, really, really interesting," claimed Vince Russo.

What do you think? Does Vince Russo make a solid case here for WWE to book a romantic storyline featuring Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham