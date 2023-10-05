"They were pumping me full of Toradol and Cortisone" - Former Intercontinental Champion reveals why he left WWE

Superstars have often shared their side of the story after leaving WWE and why it didn't work out for them at the time. Recently, a former Intercontinental Champion cleared the air regarding his release from the promotion.

In 2012, Ryback was one of the most popular stars on the brand with an undefeated streak on Monday Night RAW. The Big Guy came very close to winning the WWE Championship from CM Punk before his victory was robbed by a dirty referee title inside Hell in a Cell.

In 2016, Ryback officially left the company after his contract expired. Speaking on Ryback TV Official, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed why he parted ways with the promotion and claimed that the company pumped him full of Toradol and Cortisone when he was dealing with an injury instead of healing it. Check it out:

"I was injured, severely injured. I tried communicating this multiple times to WWE on deaf ears. They were pumping me full of Toradol, oral and injectable, and Cortisone, multiple times. You see, I didn't know it then, but I needed a 5-disk fusion and a right shoulder replacement at 34 years old. So rather than just hanging around and watching everything completely go up in flames, I kicked down the gates of Shawshank and I walked out." [From 0:20 to 50]

He also stated that he eventually recovered from the injuries and that he will be back in shape in no time.

Ryback won the Intercontinental Championship during his run with WWE

In 2012, Ryback failed to win the WWE Championship from CM Punk on numerous occasions and ended up feuding with The Shield after they made their debut on the main roster.

After feuding with top names such as John Cena, Chris Jericho, and Mark Henry, he turned heel and aligned with Curtis Axel and the two worked as a tag team for a while before The Big Guy got injured and went on a hiatus.

Later, he returned and turned face for the first time since his original run. He aligned with John Cena and Dolph Ziggler and feuded with The Authority for a while on the red brand.

In 2015, he won the vacant Intercontinental Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. After over 100 days as champion, he lost the title to Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions 2015.

