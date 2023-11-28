"They're afraid" - CM Punk possibly takes a huge shot at AEW and current Champion during his first promo back on RAW

CM Punk had his first appearance on RAW in just short of ten years. It was the most highly-anticipated segment on a great episode of Monday Night RAW, and it was filled with subtle references and shots.

Punk started by saying that he's home - a declaration that WWE fans may find hard to believe. He revealed being embraced backstage by many, except for a "couple of people" who are afraid of him setting the bar too high.

CM Punk even referenced AJ Lee and said she sends her regards while also stating that a certain "Wiseman" told him that he needed to leave and return to WWE.

But one of the key lines was the one where he said that some were afraid of him - the most dangerous and controversial man. In doing so, he seemingly took a shot at both AEW as well as Seth Rollins.

Rollins, as you know by now, has not been supportive of CM Punk and hasn't been as thrilled about his WWE return.

In fact, he even called him a hypocrite on RAW and refused to spend time talking about him.

The Second City Saint simply ended his promo by stating that he wasn't there to make friends - he was there to make money.