"They're geniuses" - John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber draws heavy praise from veteran

John Cena's unprecedented heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025 has drawn more eyeballs to the WWE product. Recently, wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell shared his thoughts on the industry-shaking moment.

Ad

The Franchise Player won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, officially securing his spot to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Championship. After The American Nightmare rejected The Rock's offer with strong language, the latter activated his plan B.

At The Final Boss's signal, John Cena betrayed Rhodes, followed by a vicious assault that ended the premium live event in Toronto, Canada. As per a recent report, the 39-year-old star was legitimately injured.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Marcus Buff Bagwell YouTube channel, the former WCW World Tag Team Champion claimed he was amazed by The Cenation Leader's heel turn, admitting he and others were caught completely off guard. Buff Bagwell credited WWE's writers and talent for their genius, attributing the company's long-term success to their skillful execution of surprising storylines:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"I'm just shocked that nobody, including myself saw John Cena turning heel. God, they're geniuses, they're genius. The writers, the talent, I mean, the WWE, they're geniuses. That's why they're the best, that's why they beat us [WCW] for so long. That's why they are number one, that's why they are still going, [and] they are just good at what they do," he said (From 00:19 to 00:45)

Ad

You can watch the full episode below:

Ad

Former WWE writer questions John Cena's absence from RAW

Both The Rock and John Cena were absent from this week's Monday Night RAW after the historical turn of events that took place at the Rogers Centre on March 1. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo criticized the two former world champions for not showing up on the red brand.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Vince Russo questioned why WWE couldn't secure brief appearances from The Great One and The Cenation Leader on RAW. The veteran implied that the company was failing to utilize its biggest stars:

Ad

"Then you have the other two who have business. I hear Cena went back to Africa and wherever The Rock is. Stevie, did they ever hear [comments on social media] of these, like, did they ever hear of these, like seriously, it's this simple. You guys can't get 60 seconds from The Rock; you can't get 60 seconds from John Cena [on RAW]," said Russo.

Ad

Ad

Whether The Franchise Player will become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41, potentially after defeating Cody Rhodes, remains to be seen.

Please credit Buff Bagwell's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback