WWE veteran brutally slams The Rock and John Cena's absence from RAW

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber saw John Cena's long-awaited heel turn when he joined forces with The Rock. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently questioned the absence of the two Hollywood stars from this week's RAW.

At the premium live event on March 1, The Cenation Leader betrayed Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss. Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and Travis Scott launched a vicious attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Brand podcast, Vince Russo criticized John Cena and The Rock for not appearing on the Monday night show despite their crucial role in a storyline just days prior. The former WWE writer argued that their absence was unacceptable, given Netflix's multi-billion dollar deal with the company.

"Then you have the other two who have business. I hear Cena went back to Africa and wherever The Rock is. Stevie, did they [WWE] ever hear [comments on social media] of these, like, did they ever hear of these, like seriously, it's this simple. You guys can't get 60 seconds from The Rock; you can't get 60 seconds from John Cena [on RAW]. My mind went [sic], 'Holy, wait a minute! All this s**t happened two days ago and none of these players are on this [Monday night] show that we paid billions of dollars for?"' Russo said. [From 01:50 to 02:25]

You can watch the full video below:

Vince Russo also slammed Cody Rhodes' absence from WWE RAW

In the same podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also spoke about Cody Rhodes not appearing on the red brand's show after Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare reportedly suffered injuries at the PLE in Toronto, Canada.

Vince Russo argued that WWE portrayed Cody Rhodes as weak with his absence from RAW. The veteran stated that the 39-year-old star's failure to appear, regardless of the reasons, diminished his on-screen presence.

"So you make freaking Cody look weak. Period. End of story. The guy doesn't show up, whether he's hurt or what not, you make him look weak," he said.

The American Nightmare is set to make his presence felt in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Fans will have to wait and see what Rhodes has to say about John Cena's betrayal.

