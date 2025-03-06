  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE veteran brutally slams The Rock and John Cena's absence from RAW

WWE veteran brutally slams The Rock and John Cena's absence from RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 06, 2025 17:24 GMT
The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025. (Picture via - WWE.com)
The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025. [Image via WWE's X]

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber saw John Cena's long-awaited heel turn when he joined forces with The Rock. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently questioned the absence of the two Hollywood stars from this week's RAW.

Ad

At the premium live event on March 1, The Cenation Leader betrayed Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss. Cena, Dwayne Johnson, and Travis Scott launched a vicious attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Brand podcast, Vince Russo criticized John Cena and The Rock for not appearing on the Monday night show despite their crucial role in a storyline just days prior. The former WWE writer argued that their absence was unacceptable, given Netflix's multi-billion dollar deal with the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Then you have the other two who have business. I hear Cena went back to Africa and wherever The Rock is. Stevie, did they [WWE] ever hear [comments on social media] of these, like, did they ever hear of these, like seriously, it's this simple. You guys can't get 60 seconds from The Rock; you can't get 60 seconds from John Cena [on RAW]. My mind went [sic], 'Holy, wait a minute! All this s**t happened two days ago and none of these players are on this [Monday night] show that we paid billions of dollars for?"' Russo said. [From 01:50 to 02:25]
Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

You can watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Vince Russo also slammed Cody Rhodes' absence from WWE RAW

In the same podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion also spoke about Cody Rhodes not appearing on the red brand's show after Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare reportedly suffered injuries at the PLE in Toronto, Canada.

Vince Russo argued that WWE portrayed Cody Rhodes as weak with his absence from RAW. The veteran stated that the 39-year-old star's failure to appear, regardless of the reasons, diminished his on-screen presence.

Ad
"So you make freaking Cody look weak. Period. End of story. The guy doesn't show up, whether he's hurt or what not, you make him look weak," he said.
Ad

The American Nightmare is set to make his presence felt in the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Fans will have to wait and see what Rhodes has to say about John Cena's betrayal.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Brand podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी