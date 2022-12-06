"They're not in my league" - RAW Superstar takes a shot at Seth Rollins and former WWE Champion

Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley recently lost the chance to capture the United States Championship. Meanwhile, the current champion, Austin Theory, has looked to throw some shade at his rivals.

All three performers faced off at Survivor Series WarGames in November, where Theory shocked the WWE Universe by capturing the United States Championship.

Ahead of Rollins and Lashley's number-one contenders match next week, the 25-year-old star gave his predictions for the high-stakes contest. Speaking on RAW Talk, Theory noted:

"The best of the past, that’s whose gonna win the best of the past. Because those guys, they’re not in my league.” Theory continued: “And Bobby Lashley and Seth [Rollins], same result, every time because there's nobody here on my level, there’s nobody that’s gonna carry this business and do it like me all day." (From 0:30 to 1:04)

Whether it be Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley, the current United States Champion will no doubt be in for a huge fight when he puts his title on the line.

Former WWE writer has some harsh words for Seth Rollins

Despite being one of the most successful WWE stars over the last decade, The Visionary still has his fair share of critics.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his opinion of the former Universal Champion.

"Bro, listen, come on, let's be honest. If you're looking at Seth Rollins right now, two levels for the Hall of Fame is what you're looking at. Okay, he's a good little hand, and number two, he's been there for a while. Guess what, bro? If that's how the baseball Hall of Fame works, everybody would be in it. If you're there, you're a good little hand, and then if you can stick around for X number of years, everybody would be in in." (H/T Sportskeeda)

During his 10-plus-year run on the company's main roster, the 36-year-old has won several accolades, including multiple world championships, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble victories.

Has Seth Rollins over or underachieved in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

