"They're used to being the centerpiece" - WWE veteran discusses the future of Toxic Attraction after Mandy Rose

Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James recently shared her thoughts on what lies ahead for Toxic Attraction without Mandy Rose in the picture.

The faction fell into disarray after Rose was released from WWE after following objections around risque content on her FanTime page. This week, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne appeared in a backstage promo and mentioned that they made a career out of proving people wrong. The duo promised to rebuild their empire and take out the woman responsible for their downfall.

Mickie James was a special guest on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast. She spoke about the Toxic Attraction segment, mentioning that the tandem may be right in feeling Roxanne Perez was the source of their misery. James detailed that the new NXT Women's Champion needs to be careful because every woman would be targeting her.

"It is very interesting. Obviously, Mandy had been the centerpiece of Toxic Attraction for so long. I'm sure they're feeling like it's all Roxanne's fault. So they wanna go after her," Mickie said. "So she has a big 'X' on her back. Everybody's gonna be gunning for her, everybody wants that championship. They wanna knock her off her pedestal because perhaps they feel like not only is she the reason why Mandy is no longer champion, and is now gone, but she's the new centerpiece and they're used to being the centerpiece of the show." [16:20 - 17:07]

QtpieJillybeans💝🗡️(#KrossCult) @jillsteet05 interviewing beautiful NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez , giving her pep talk too🥺 #WWENXT

Mandy Rose was all praise for Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez dethroned Mandy Rose on December 13 to become the new NXT Women's Champion. In an exclusive interview, the young star spoke highly of Rose and said that she was happy to pass on the title to her.

Rose noticed the message and took to Twitter to show her appreciation for the 21-year-old star. You can view her tweet below:

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose



"She was really happy that she was able to pass the title down to me."



New NXT Women's Champion



"You know, Mandy Rose is so amazing."She was really happy that she was able to pass the title down to me."

New NXT Women's Champion @roxanne_wwe discusses the moment the two shared after she brought her 413-day reign to an end

Awww love you roxc you're amazing🏻🥲

Now with Rose gone, the duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have a massive task at hand if they want to restore the faction to its former glory.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

