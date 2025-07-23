"They s*ck" - Drew McIntyre's comments about WWE roster prompts enraged reaction from veteran (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre recently made some interesting comments about the WWE locker room, drawing attention to the state of the stars. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo apparently agrees with Drew's assessment.
While earlier, most stars were very invested in making their physique look like that of a bodybuilder, this tendency has tapered off in recent times. Currently, the WWE roster is much more inclusive of different body types. However, the fitness level of these stars has also taken a hit, according to Drew McIntyre.
Speaking about this on UnSKripted, Vince Russo brought up Drew's comments and said:
"He said 25% of this roster belongs on this roster. And Drew talks about, my friends call me and say Drew you know I watch the wrestling show tonight. I could beat those guys in the ring. And Drew was saying on the show guys atleast go to the gym. Atleast make an effort to go to the gym. Bill these are not pros. These are not pros that you are interviewing and sitting next to in PWI in your heyday. These are children, they are hacks, they are not professional, and quit frankly Bill, they s*ck." [From 19:00 onwards]
It remains to be seen if Triple H also comments on this take about WWE.
