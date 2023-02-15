"They seem like they really get it" - Cody Rhodes on being a fan of popular WWE stable

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently disclosed that he is a fan of Intercontinental Champion Gunther and his group, Imperium.

Over the past few months, Imperium has been one of the most dominant groups in the Stamford-based company. Last month, Rhodes got a taste of what they offer when he battled Gunther at the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Despite The Ring General's efforts, The American Nightmare eliminated him and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with My Mom's Basement, Rhodes disclosed that he is a fan of Imperium.

"I like the group a lot. I like that group a lot. They seem like they really get it," he said. [39:59 - 40:07]

Cody Rhodes also stated that he and a top WWE star dislike each other. Check out his comments here.

Cody Rhodes' mother wanted to fight Gunther backstage after the WWE Royal Rumble match

Cody Rhodes and Gunther battled at the end of the Royal Rumble match for a noticeable amount of time. While sitting in the crowd watching the bout, Rhodes' mother was unhappy with Gunther's chops to her son's chest.

In an interview with My Mom's Basement, Rhodes further disclosed that his mother wanted to fight with Gunther backstage at the Royal Rumble.

"My Mom, I was watching her face. [During the match, did you see her?] I saw her, and she just was [shocked] because she looked at him when he was backstage, she was like, she wanted to fight him. Because every chop [he put that pec to work] God," he said. [40:10 - 40:27]

Cody Rhodes revealed the difference between him and John Cena as WWE locker room leaders. Check out his comments here.

Please credit My Mom's Basement and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes