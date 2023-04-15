"They didn't sell what he said" - Former WWE employee discusses new storyline between Paul Heyman and The Bloodline (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about a new angle evolving within The Bloodline this week after Paul Heyman's promo.

The Wiseman accompanied The Bloodline for the main event of SmackDown. Before the match, Heyman announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens would defend and lose the Undisputed tag team titles against Jimmy and Jey in two weeks. Paul even said Roman Reigns is getting tired of the duo while pointing at Zayn and KO, but he was looking at The Usos.

On this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that The Bloodline storyline had just begun a new chapter after WrestleMania. He pointed out that the angle had lost some of its gravitas over the last couple of months but credited Heyman for adding a new wrinkle to the angle.

"Well, it has lost some steam. But it has to lose steam because they gotta build it. Big believer in what Hunter says, the story is never finished. So they're trying to start another story. But it has lost steam because he won and I don't know where they go from here. I think they tried to start it tonight with Heyman. He was really speaking to the Usos. They didn't sell what he said. They thought he wasn't talking to them. The Usos thought Heyman was talking to Sami [Zayn] and Kevin [Owens]," said Mantell. [From 22:38 - 23:20]

Mantell also praised The Bloodline's opening segment on SmackDown

During the same conversation, Mantell spoke highly of The Bloodline's opening promo against Zayn and KO. He credited Jimmy Uso for going all out on the new champs during the segment.

"Who was the Uso that cut the promo on them? Which one was that? Mantell continued, "He did the majority of it. He did a hell of a promo. He really did. I didn't think he could do that well." [From 23:32 - 23:50]

Later in the main event, Solo Sikoa defeated Riddle. In the aftermath of the match, the Enforcer unleashed a brutal attack, burying The Original Bro under the announce desk.

