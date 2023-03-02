"They thought they knew it all" - 42-year-old WWE Hall of Famer on the initial conception of The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's wife Beth Phoenix has revealed what the former's idea was behind the formation of Judgment Day in 2022.

The Rated-R Superstar kickstarted a feud with AJ Styles on the Road to WrestleMania last year. On the show, Damian Priest assisted Edge and quickly formed an allegiance with the latter. Subsequently, Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor joined, only for Edge to be kicked out of the stable by the trio.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Beth claimed that her husband's "knowledge and equity" of 30 years was valuable for the younger superstars to learn and implement.

"The idea came from, you know, Adam (Edge) has this opportunity now, the last three years of his career coming back to WWE, he wanted to pass along some of the 30 years of knowledge and equity. Talk about a generational superstar, having wrestled Terry Funk, Curt Hennig, Jerry Lawler, you name it, Adam's wrestled everybody spanning several generations. So he wanted to give that to folks that he knew would take that knowledge, and take that, all of that information and use it in the best way possible, give them a platform, give them the attention, give them the guidance. Unfortunately, they thought they knew it all." [52:48-53:28]

The Glamazon added that although she loved the idea at first because she knew all of the faction's members from their time in NXT, The Judgment Day's ultimate choice to go against Edge led to a "rocky road" for all parties involved.

Will Edge accept Finn Balor's challenge for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39?

After scoring a decisive victory over Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber in a Mixed-Tag match, Edge seemed to be moving on from the storyline.

The Rated-R Superstar accepted Austin Theory's US title open challenge at the post-show press conference and faced the latter on the February 20th edition of RAW.

In the closing moments of the bout, Balor interrupted and cost Edge the match. Furthermore, he hit the Hall of Famer with three Coups de Grace and issued a challenge for a WrestleMania match.

An earlier report suggested that Edge and Finn Balor will in fact face each other, with a legendary stipulation that may be returning for what looks to be the conclusion of their year-long rivalry.

Balor may also have special plans for the "Showcase of the Immortals" this year as he looks to pick up an emphatic win over the 49-year-old WWE legend.

