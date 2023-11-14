“They do this all the time”- Vince Russo feels WWE will run RAW Superstar’s new gimmick to the ground

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW was aired from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. In an action-packed episode, Shinsuke Nakamura got a win over the Alpha Academy member Otis. Despite the win, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not happy with how the Japanese star was being booked.

Nakamura has now won on consecutive episodes of RAW against Akira Tozawa and Otis. This week's match between The King of Strong Style and the Alpha Academy member was preceded by Nakamura video promos. These promos started during the former NXT Champion’s feud with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The feud was well received by the fans, with the video promos helping the Japanese star display his charisma. However, with the feud being over now, Russo feels the continued promos that are not aimed at anyone are going to ruin his gimmick.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE head writer said that while the promos during the feud for the World Heavyweight Title were great, the company is now running it into the ground.

“See bro, they do this all the time man, you know, the Nakamura promos were good when they were aimed at Seth and now they’re just gonna run it into the ground and they do that all the time bro, they do that all the time. They will run it into the ground until people get sick of it,” Vince Russo said. [20:06 - 20:22]

You can watch the whole video below:

Who do you think Shinsuke Nakamura should feud with next? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.