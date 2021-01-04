"They understand that they can't do it alone" - Konnan on why some promotions are allying now

Konnan believes that other wrestling promotions have started to work together to combat WWE. He claims that the only way to beat the company is for other promotions to work together and reform the old territory format.

Charles Ashenoff, or Konnan, is a Cuban professional wrestler known for his time with WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. He is currently signed to MLW and IMPACT Wrestling, where he mainly works as a creative team member. As a professional wrestler, he has held 15 titles across nine promotions in the United States and Mexico.

Speaking to Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Konnan shared his opinion on why some companies have started working together, with specific reference to the recent partnership between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Konnan believes that such alliances are being formed to combat WWE.

"I don't think they are trying to form the territories. I believe that companies are trying to work together because they understand that they cannot do it alone (beat WWE). So, I always get along with the IMPACT people, the MLW people, this one (AAA) and the AEW people. I believe that in the United States they are already saying: 'We have to start working together.' It's the only way. Because this monster (WWE) is going to kill us and they (WWE) want to see them (wrestling companies) separated," said Konnan

Konnan believes that companies banding together and allying with each other is a sign that the wrestling business in the United States has realized that working in tandem is the only way to stand a chance against WWE.

Konnan says what is happening with Kenny Omega, Don Callis, and AEW is "great for business"

Konnan also shared his thoughts on the recent alliance between Kenny Omega and Don Callis, and everything that is going on with AEW.

Kenny Omega is the AEW World Champion but has been making appearances on IMPACT Wrestling recently. This has been hinting towards a possible relationship between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW.

As an historic gift to the IMPACT fans, @KennyOmegamanX and @TheDonCallis treated us to @JonMoxley's nameplate being removed from the @AEW World Championship and replaced with Kenny Omega's. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MRFIF8vQCo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 9, 2020

"We are seeing approaches like what happened with Kenny Omega, Don Callis and AEW. We're looking at how NWA with Billy Corgan loaned Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb. And that's great for business," said Konnan

Konnan raises some interesting points regarding the future of wrestling and the possibility of seeing more companies form alliances with one another. What are your thoughts on the recent alliances between big promotions? Let us know down below.