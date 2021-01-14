"They've repeated the same show six weeks in a row!" - Roman Reigns storyline criticized by former WWE writer

Vince Russo has voiced his displeasure at the handling of the current Roman Reigns storyline.

Speaking on 'Vince Russo's The Brand', the former WWE Head Writer was highly critical of how WWE have used the current Universal Champion on SmackDown.

When speaking about Roman Reigns' character, here is what Russo had to say:

"What is the storytelling, Glenn? They've repeated the same show six weeks in a row! This is what I mean about you lowering the bar. What storytelling?!... Answer the question! What storytelling? I'm watching the show every week. What storytelling, bro? Every episode ends with them beating up Kevin Owens." Said Russo.

When guest Glenn Gilbertti - known to wrestling fans as Disco Inferno - asked Russo what he thought the differences were between Roman Reigns' current storyline and the storylines he was involved in regarding Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker and Kane, Russo doubled-down on his opinion.

"We didn't repeat the same thing every week. Every show ends with Owens getting beaten (up)... Either Owens is getting double-teamed or Owens is beating up Jey Uso. That's been the show every week for six weeks, bro! Every week! Where's the story in that?"

While Russo's comments on the repetitive nature on Roman Reigns' storylines may have been somewhat animated, they aren't totally unreasonable.

The same claim could be made regarding this past week's episode of SmackDown, where Roman Reigns and Jey Uso attacked Shinsuke Nakamura, preventing him from winning the gauntlet match. Adam Pearce will now face Reigns at Royal Rumble instead.

Roman Reigns vs Adam Pearce might not happen

Congrats suit. Enjoy your quick trip to the Island of Relevancy.



But remember this...



You’re only safe when I allow you to be. #RoyalRumble#MatchMaker https://t.co/EDYMRJpaBr — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 9, 2021

While Roman Reigns is currently set to face Adam Pearce at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship, there are many questioning whether or not the match will even take place.

Dave Meltzer recently commented on Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan could be to replace Adam Pearce at the last minute with either Kevin Owens or Shinsuke Nakamura.

"It could end up with Nakamura or even Kevin Owens against him [Roman Reigns] and it could change. I kind of think it will."

Given that both Owens and Nakamura would make for better opponents for Roman Reigns than Adam Pearce, a late replacement is entirely possible.