"Third favorite to wrestle behind Benoit and Shawn Michaels" - Kurt Angle on legendary 10-time champion

Kurt Angle recently celebrated his 54th birthday on a special edition of SmackDown that featured some unforgettable moments, in case you missed it. The Olympic hero also dropped a new episode of his podcast, on which he reviewed Armageddon 2002 and briefly also spoke about wrestling Eddie Guerrero.

Angle was one of the foremost in-ring generals of his era, as he had countless classic encounters during his long career.

While Kurt Angle has fond memories of his matches against Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he also enjoyed working with Eddie Guerrero. He placed Latino Heat at #3 in his list of favorite opponents.

Guerrero and Angle have faced each other on many occasions in WWE, but their WrestleMania 20 showdown is undoubtedly the most prominent. Eddie went on to beat Angle for the world championship in the fight.

The Olympic gold medalist admitted the following on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Eddie was always an incredible in-ring performer. I loved working with Eddie. He was literally my second or third favorite to wrestle behind Benoit and Shawn Michaels. But Eddie was right up there too." [9:14 - 9:28]

Kurt Angle on how Eddie Guerrero performed after his car accident

Despite his premature passing in 2005, Eddie Guerrero had already cemented his legacy as one of the most outstanding performers and showmen in pro wrestling history.

Guerrero, who won ten titles in WWE, didn't have it easy in the business as he overcame many obstacles throughout his career. Guerrero was involved in a car accident in 1999, which could have spelled the end of his in-ring story.

However, as recalled by Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero's fluid movements in the ring weren't impacted by a broken leg injury as the veteran underwent a challenging yet successful rehabilitation. Angle continued:

"I mean, the guy, what he was able to do in his career and, you know, even after his car accident. He broke his leg, he had to rehab and come back, but he was still moving incredibly well. So, Eddie was great; whether I wrestled with him in 2000 or 2002, it didn't matter. I think actually Eddie was starting to get a bigger push in 2002." [9:29 - 9:50]

