“This is AI” - Nia Jax makes bold claim about fan photo

Some fans feel Nia Jax is among WWE's most reckless heels, with no regard for the fans or her opponents. Jax just made a surprising comment on a fan photo, and now the fan has provided somewhat of an explanation.

The Irresistible Force has been a part of the RAW women's division for some time. She's battled with challenger Becky Lynch during WrestleMania XL season and The Man defeated Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on WWE RAW two weeks ago. This caused Nia to lose out on a spot on the WrestleMania card.

A fan took to X this weekend to share a photo of him and Jax at the pre-show Superstar Experience before a recent WWE live event. He captioned the post with a comment on how Jax was the best. The Australian-born grappler responded to the photo with a puzzling accusation. Jax did not provide any context or additional comments.

"This is AI," Nia Jax wrote in response to the photo by a fan.

Jax has not provided an update on the Artificial Intelligence comment, and if it may have anything to do with WWE. However, the fan later replied and indicated that Jax was just playing up her heel character up by commenting on the actual photo.

"This is why Nia Jax is the best heel in the women's division," the fan wrote.

Jax has not won a WWE TV match by clean pinfall or submission since WWE RAW: Day 1 in early January, when she beat Becky Lynch.

WWE legend wants to see Nia Jax in The Bloodline

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, and there are still many Anoa'i family members to bring into the storylines.

Speaking on her Paving The Way podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa discussed a potential WrestleMania XL match with Liv Morgan. The idea was that this would lead to Jax joining The Bloodline. The former Alundra Blayze wondered why there's no woman involved in the storyline.

"You know, Nia, part of The Bloodline basically... I would love to see some intertwine there, and what I'm saying is, when I say The Bloodline is why can't the whole Bloodline come down to the stage when she is wrestling Liv, to distract? Like, no one would expect it, and then there could be a build-up of this whole whoever-behind-it, Liv, right? And that whole transformation of Bloodlines and you can actually start having them go together. I mean, my whole thinking on that is because she's part of The Bloodline literally, basically, OK. So, why isn't there a woman involved?" [From 15:06 to 15:57]

Madusa last worked for WWE during two 24/7 Championship segments in July 2019. Candice Michelle, Melina, and Ted DiBiase were also involved in the title changes.

