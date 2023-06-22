"This ain't the way" - Veteran slams Tommaso Ciampa's return on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Tommaso Ciampa's return on RAW.

The former NXT Champion returned to WWE programming after nearly nine months on the June 19 episode to accept The Miz's open challenge. Ciampa was sidelined due to a hip injury and had to undergo surgery. He was in an alliance with the A-Lister before his hiatus but decided to go after the heel upon his comeback.

Speaking about Ciampa's return on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that there was no recap of his storyline with The Miz and the comeback felt "very anti-climatic."

"Very anti-climactic, especially because now I'm sitting here and saying to myself, weren't these two tied nine months ago? How am I supposed to remember what happened nine months ago? How about you tell me that story first and maybe Miz hints that Ciampa is coming back or whatever the story is. But now he's coming out and I am like, 'Bro I swore they did something a long time ago but I can't remember.' They don't cover it in the story, nobody says anything. So, no, this ain't the way I am bringing Ciampa back." [41:46 - 42:25]

Tommaso Ciampa sent a stern message after his return on WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the top names to have come out of NXT. However, the 38-year-old has failed to get much traction on the main roster and has largely been treated like an afterthought.

Ciampa looks determined to turn things around as he took out The Miz upon his return. After defeating the former WWE Champion, the Blackheart sent a bold message:

"I’m that damn good on the microphone, I’m that damn good in the ring, and last time I was in WWE, last time I was on Monday Night RAW, I made a lot of mistakes that I had 275 days to think about every damn mistake that I made. Sometimes, if you want things right, you do it yourself," said Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa is rumored to be reunited with former partner Johnny Gargano on the red brand. According to a recent report, the duo could go after Unified WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens upon their reunion.

