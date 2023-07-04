"This bothers me so much" - Wrestling veteran has a huge problem with Seth Rollins' opponent on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio challenging Seth Rollins to a match on this week's RAW.

The Judgment Day interrupted Seth Rollins' opening promo this week. The faction warned the champ to watch his back, and this led to a war of words culminating in Dom throwing down a challenge for the World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary accepted it, and the match was made official as the main event of the evening.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned how Dominik just turned up and got a match against Seth Rollins when several other stars fought tooth-and-nail at Money in the Bank for the contract.

He felt that it devalued the title if someone could just get a match with the champion, albeit a non-title encounter.

"Can we point this out though, in the first segment? This bothers me so much. So Dominik is challenging Seth Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion, and Damian Priest is standing there. What was the point of Money in the Bank if Dominik can have a match with Seth Rollins? And it was just two days ago where these guys fought for their lives to win Money in the Bank and here we are in two days. I didn't understand that." [From 9:54 - 10:42]

Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio

As Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley looked from ringside, Seth "Freakin" Rollins took on Dominik Mysterio.

There were a lot of distractions as Dom Dom grabbed the initiative against the champ. The match came to an abrupt end when Damian Priest hit a South of Heaven, handing Rollins a win via DQ.

This descended into chaos when Priest looked to cash in his Money in the Bank contract but was inadvertently stopped by Finn Balor, showing up for the first time in the night and going after Rollins.

After this week's episode, it seems like The Judgment Day needs to sort out some issues before Priest can cash in on the champ.

