"This is a disaster for WWE"- Fans go berserk over Sasha Banks possibly showing up at major wrestling event next month

Wrestling fans from around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Sasha Banks showing up at a non-WWE wrestling event next month.

It was recently reported that the Boss could be present at NJPW's upcoming pay-per-view, Wrestle Kingdom 17. While Banks has stayed off the wrestling radar since walking out of WWE during a taping of RAW earlier this year, she recently disclosed that she spent around a month training in Mexico. This led many to speculate that the former women's champion is eyeing an in-ring return.

While the report from PWInsider did not mention Banks' role at the event in Japan, many believe that the 30-year-old could possibly return to the squared circle. Banks even teased a match against the current NJPW Women's Champion KAIRI back in October. KAIRI is set to defend her coveted title at the biggest wrestling event in Japan, which further fueled the speculations.

Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

nadia @vinamkaycee Sasha Banks is finally going to wrestle again but in Japan. God is Good. Sasha Banks is finally going to wrestle again but in Japan. God is Good. https://t.co/AtNcfqorer

Y u S u F @iAhmadKhan_10 @WrestlePurists There's already some minor hints that WWE is in a working relation with NJPW and Sasha teasing a match with Kairi few weeks ago @WrestlePurists There's already some minor hints that WWE is in a working relation with NJPW and Sasha teasing a match with Kairi few weeks ago 👀

HugoNexxion @Hugo_Nexxion @WrestlePurists Obvious she is teaming with saraya 2 weeks later then @WrestlePurists Obvious she is teaming with saraya 2 weeks later then

Travoris Black✌🏿 @kingblaq80 @WrestlePurists Here's the thing, Mercedes Varnado always seemed to me that she's always wanted to be challenged in the most respectable and best way possible. How is she going to prove that she's undeniably one of the best wrestlers in the world, well you go and wrestle the best pro wrestlers! @WrestlePurists Here's the thing, Mercedes Varnado always seemed to me that she's always wanted to be challenged in the most respectable and best way possible. How is she going to prove that she's undeniably one of the best wrestlers in the world, well you go and wrestle the best pro wrestlers! https://t.co/StZU4Ptlo4

Richard @Droid_1989 @WrestlePurists Hope so. It would be great to see her excel outside of WWE. @WrestlePurists Hope so. It would be great to see her excel outside of WWE.

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia SASHA BANKS WRESTLING IN JAPAN????? She really said let me go get a five star match before I get back to the WWE SASHA BANKS WRESTLING IN JAPAN????? She really said let me go get a five star match before I get back to the WWE https://t.co/YNuRYm0pAS

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Triple H watching that Sasha Banks return slip through his fingers Triple H watching that Sasha Banks return slip through his fingers https://t.co/RPZUg35gbW

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Sasha Banks appearing at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 would be insane. I can't wait. Sasha Banks appearing at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 would be insane. I can't wait. https://t.co/ovIh0iCpuh

quinn @quinnbvk just imagine that run in japan…the classics about to happen. and when she’s done. sasha banks’s match catalog will be untouchable. UNMATCHED. just imagine that run in japan…the classics about to happen. and when she’s done. sasha banks’s match catalog will be untouchable. UNMATCHED. https://t.co/94gvxhQcBz

Sasha Banks last competed inside the WWE ring in May

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular female wrestlers of the current generation. She played an instrumental role in the women's wrestling revolution and has been a prominent member of the WWE roster since signing with the company.

sᴏᴜʟ | happy christmas szn 🤶🎄 @ERAOFBNKS sasha banks will forever be a MENACE for this, lmaooo this was very iconic sasha banks will forever be a MENACE for this, lmaooo this was very iconic 😭 https://t.co/rKpUSNKy4k

However, due to an issue with the promotion's creative team, Banks and Naomi walked out of the company during a taping of RAW in May. The duo was soon suspended for their actions and stripped of the Women's Tag Team Title. While there have been a few reports of them returning under Triple H's regime, it has not come to fruition.

The duo was last seen in action on May 15 at a live event in Virginia, where they defended the tag team title against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Both Sasha Banks and Naomi have been spotted at various non-wrestling events since their walkout.

The Boss has even removed all the WWE references from her social media handles. She has filed for multiple trademarks under her real name and is keen to expand her work outside the Stamford-based promotion. She recently wrapped up shooting for an upcoming movie project.

Are you excited about Sasha Banks possibly showing up at Wrestle Kingdom? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

