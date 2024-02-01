WWE recently shared a heartbreaking backstage video on social media featuring two of its top superstars. Wrestling fans got emotional watching CM Punk and Cody Rhodes hug backstage.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk addressed the WWE Universe after getting eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former World Heavyweight Champion opened the show to deliver some bad news. The 45-year-old stated he would miss WrestleMania 40 due to a tricep injury he suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

CM Punk was the last person to be eliminated from the Men's Rumble, courtesy of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare not only won the match but also revealed he would go after Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Show of Shows. However, on RAW following the premium live event, Seth Rollins confronted Rhodes and urged him to change his decision and challenge The Visionary instead.

WWE recently took to Twitter to share a backstage video clip from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW featuring CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The two superstars could be seen hugging each other, with The Best in the World telling The American Nightmare to finish his story.

This moment, shared between two of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling, led to the WWE Universe getting emotional while reacting to the video clip.

You can check some of the reactions below:

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre issues warning to CM Punk

CM Punk reportedly got injured when Drew McIntyre nailed him with the Future Shock DDT. The Scottish Warrior has also been mocking Punk's injury on social media.

Speaking to ReviewSTL, Drew McIntyre revealed what he thinks of CM Punk. He further explained how he would beat up The Best in the World if they ever faced each other inside the squared circle:

"CM Punk, the most controversial guy in wrestling for sure, has made his return. Seems very positive right now, the crowd is certainly very positive. He's a huge star, and I'm going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn't, he gets in the ring with me, and then I'll physically crack him. Easy peasy," McIntyre said.

With CM Punk forced out of action due to injury, it will be interesting to see how long he takes to recover. Interestingly, the veteran performer had injured his other tricep during his run in AEW.

What would be the perfect comeback feud for CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

