Drew McIntyre reveals what he'll do to his rival if they face each other in the ring

Drew McIntyre has taken on several rivals in the past few months, and he already knows what to do with one of them once he gets his hands on him in the ring.

McIntyre rediscovered his mean streak following the arrival of Jey Uso from SmackDown. The Scotsman re-established a rivalry with the former member of The Bloodline while also teasing a potential feud with Cody Rhodes. He even put Sami Zayn out following their match last month.

The Scottish Psychopath also failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. He started blaming Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, and they finally settled the score on RAW, with McIntyre getting the pinfall victory.

Another potential rival of Drew McIntyre is CM Punk, whom he confronted two weeks ago on RAW. The two went back and forth in an intense segment regarding the Royal Rumble match.

In an interview with ReviewSTL recently, McIntyre shared what he would do to The Second City Saint if they faced each other in the ring again.

"CM Punk, the most controversial guy in wrestling for sure, has made his return," McIntyre said. "Seems very positive right now, the crowd are certainly very positive. He's a huge star and I'm going to keep prodding at him and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn't, he gets in the ring with me, and then I'll physically crack him. Easy peasy." [3:21 - 3:41]

McIntyre and Punk have a chance to see each other in the ring on Saturday at the Royal Rumble. However, there will be 28 other WWE superstars who also want to win the match and have a chance at headlining WrestleMania 40.

Still no contract extension for Drew McIntyre

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drew McIntyre will become a free agent once his WWE contract expires after WrestleMania 40. McIntyre has not signed a contract extension with the company, which alarmed some members of the WWE Universe.

McIntyre's contract was supposed to end earlier, but it was extended due to him taking some time off following last year's WrestleMania. He was absent from WWE television for about three months, returning at Money in the Bank 2023 to confront Gunther.

Johnson also reported that there's plenty of time for McIntyre and WWE to agree on a potential extension. The former WWE Champion remains atop the card and recently main-evented RAW against Damian Priest.

