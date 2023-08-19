"This is going to be fun" - 33-year-old sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

A 33-year-old superstar has sent a cryptic message on social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

This week's episode of SmackDown is set to be a very newsworthy show. Edge will be celebrating 25 years with the company and is wrestling his last match on his current WWE contract. The Rated-R Superstar is scheduled to battle Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes for the first time in his career tonight on the blue brand.

Rey Mysterio recently dethroned Austin Theory to capture the United States Championship. Santos Escobar won the United States Title Invitational tournament to earn a match for the gold, but Austin Theory brutally attacked him before the bell. Mysterio was named Escobar's replacement and defeated the 26-year-old to become the new United States Champion.

Grayson Waller is set to interview both LWO members tonight on SmackDown. Both Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio will be appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect tonight, and the SmackDown star has delivered a cryptic message before the show.

"New champion with the man who’s opportunity he stole. This is going to be fun 🤭," he tweeted.

Edge praises Grayson Waller after defeating him on WWE SmackDown

Grayson Waller had his debut match against Edge in Madison Square Garden on the July 7th edition of WWE SmackDown.

Waller gave The Rated-R Superstar everything he had but it still was not enough. However, the 49-year-old complimented Waller in the ring after the match and delivered some more kind words about the up-and-comer in an interview on SmackDown LowDown.

"Well, I can understand that he [Grayson Waller] wants to talk a big game, he's trying to make his mark. He wants to get in John Cena's face, he wants to get in my face, I understand that because I was there and I can appreciate that. But he backed it up and if you can back it up, I'm okay with you talking all day along. So that's why I said he swam because he was in with the Rated-R Superstar in a sold-out Madison Square Garden. His first match on this roster, and he swam, so that says a lot about him," said Edge. [From 2:40 to 3:10]

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown could be a very memorable show. Only time will tell if anyone interferes in Edge's match tonight and if it will be the final time he steps foot inside a WWE ring.

