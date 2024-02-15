"This is going to be pure cinema" - WWE Universe plots potential heel turn following huge Elimination Chamber announcement

The WWE Universe is thinking about a potential heel turn we may see at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia less than two weeks from now.

Grayson Waller announced on Instagram that he'll be having a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect in his home country of Australia. Waller will welcome the superstar duo of "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Rhodes and Rollins formed a sort of partnership after what transpired at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference last week. The two superstars sorted things out this past Monday on RAW.

The WWE Universe quickly reacted to the announcement by Grayson Waller, who was more than excited to take shots at his guests. Some fans were excited to see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in Australia, while others thought that it was the perfect chance for Rollins to turn heel and betray Rhodes.

One fan wrote:

"This is going to be pure cinema. Exciting news."

Fan reaction No. 1.

Another fan commented:

"What if Seth turn heel on Cody?"

Fan reaction No. 2.

This fan had the same thought:

"Setting up Seth vs Cody"

Fan reaction No. 3.

Here are other reactions to the news about the Elimination Chamber:

Other fan reactions to the Elimination Chamber news.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is the second ever PLE in Australia

For the first time since WWE Super ShowDown in 2018, a Premium Live Event is back in Australia. Elimination Chamber is just the second PLE to be held down under and there's a lot on the line this time around. The event is part of the Road to WrestleMania 40.

There are already four matches announced for the PLE, including two Elimination Chamber matches to determine the No. 1 contenders for the World Heavyweight Championship and Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The women's chamber match has only three known participants at the moment – Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan. The men's chamber match, on the other hand, has four superstars already qualified including Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight and Randy Orton.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are also set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Australia's own Rhea Ripley will try her best to defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

Who do you think will come out of Elimination Chamber: Perth as winners? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE