"This is the guy to beat Gunther" - WWE fans are convinced 37-year-old star will take down Imperium’s leader

The WWE Universe has seen Gunther run through many top superstars to retain his Intercontinental Champion. Many fans now want to see a former champion dethrone Imperium's leader for the title.

Gunther recently defended his Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle in a hard-hitting match at Money in the Bank. He was confronted by Drew McIntyre soon after his win.

It now looks like The Scottish Warrior will be getting into another feud against Imperium's leader for the title. It is one of the better rivalries fans are looking forward to heading into WWE SummerSlam.

However, Chad Gable turned a few heads with his freakish strength during WWE’s tour to the UK. The four-time Tag Team Champion teamed up with Otis and Matt Riddle to face Gunther and Imperium in six-man tag team matches during live shows. During the matches. He lifted The Ring General to hit his signature suplex and make a statement.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This visual of Chad Gable suplexing Gunther at a UK live event is brilliant.



I need to see this match on PPV for the ICT title at some point. This visual of Chad Gable suplexing Gunther at a UK live event is brilliant.I need to see this match on PPV for the ICT title at some point. https://t.co/gCF9b4xtKy

The image of the move got fans talking on Twitter. Many praised Gable’s incredible strength and voiced their support for him to be the man to dethrone Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion.

MN.1 @MN11FC @ProWFinesse This is the guy to beat Gunther . @ProWFinesse This is the guy to beat Gunther .

_Sway @StevenBalogun1 @ProWFinesse Who else thinks this can be the guy to dethrone Gunther? @ProWFinesse Who else thinks this can be the guy to dethrone Gunther?

tyler @averagebslover @ProWFinesse this needs to be at least on tv, preferably a long PLE match tho @ProWFinesse this needs to be at least on tv, preferably a long PLE match tho

lina👅. @bankruptmone Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse This visual of Chad Gable suplexing Gunther at a UK live event is brilliant.



I need to see this match on PPV for the ICT title at some point. This visual of Chad Gable suplexing Gunther at a UK live event is brilliant.I need to see this match on PPV for the ICT title at some point. https://t.co/gCF9b4xtKy can they just let chad gable cook like I’m so tired twitter.com/prowfinesse/st… can they just let chad gable cook like I’m so tired twitter.com/prowfinesse/st…

The leader of Alpha Academy hasn’t gotten into many top singles rivalries in the company. However, fans are well aware of his talent and want to see him gain a lot more success as a singles star.

Chad Gable has won the tag team titles of the company four times. It’s time that the creative team gives him a push and awards him a singles title for his incredible work in the ring.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently returned to target Gunther

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship twice during the pandemic era to carry the company forward during a tough time. However, he hasn’t been able to replicate that success since fans started filling in the arena again.

The Scottish Warrior returned at Money in the Bank after a long hiatus due to injury. He immediately made his intentions clear by attacking the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

The 38-year-old spoke about winning a title in front of a live crowd on WWE’s The Bump soon after Money in the Bank. He stated that he is chasing that big moment with a championship in front of live fans.

"Presently, Drew McIntyre is back. If you're heading to a WWE show, and Drew McIntyre is there, you know you're gonna get a 110%. Finally, I'm chasing that big moment with a title in front of live fans, so let's make that happen finally," McIntyre said.

It’ll be interesting to see which title Drew McIntyre wins in the coming months. He could finally dethrone Imperium's leader to win the Intercontinental Champion after a decade.

Do you think Chad Gable should be the one to dethrone Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes