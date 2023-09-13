"This is insane" - Ricochet reacts to 37-year-old's high spot on WWE RAW

Ricochet has reacted to a high-flying move from a former champion last night on WWE RAW.

New Day's Xavier Woods battled Drew McIntyre in a singles match last night on the red brand. McIntyre accidentally hurled an office chair at Woods' face a couple of weeks ago on RAW. The chair was meant to hit The Viking Raiders, but it was an errant toss by McIntyre and caused Woods to miss the following week of RAW.

Kofi Kingston got involved in Matt Riddle and McIntyre's tag team match against The Viking Raiders last week. Kingston tried to hit Erik with his signature Trouble in Paradise but accidentally caught Riddle with the move. The Viking Raiders picked up the victory, and it led to a singles match between McIntyre and Woods last night on the red brand.

Drew McIntyre picked up the pinfall victory, but Xavier Woods had a shining moment during the bout. Woods climbed to the top turnbuckle and connected with a beautiful Leg Drop.

The 11-time tag team champion took to social media to share photos of the Leg Drop, and Ricochet reacted by claiming the move was insane.

Ricochet wants to become WWE's main attraction

Ricochet has had a tremendous career in WWE so far, but he is looking for more.

The 34-year-old has won the NXT North American, United States, and Intercontinental Championships as a singles star so far. However, he recently disclosed that he has bigger goals as a superstar.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of SI Wrestling, he revealed that he plans on becoming the main attraction in the company and believes that he is capable of it.

"Even if I’m not the main event, I plan on becoming the main attraction. That’s where Ricochet belongs. I’m working to show everyone that. I’m capable of it, and that is what I am trying to manifest," he said.

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked the former Intercontinental Champion backstage last night on the red brand. It will be fascinating to see how he gets his revenge on The King of Strong Style in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

