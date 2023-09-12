WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Nia Jax returns, major star to turn heel after 44 months?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was surprisingly filled with some significant developments. It was eventful for a show in the middle of September, with no premium live event in the next three weeks.

Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Rhea Ripley had busy nights. Meanwhile, the show ended with a massive return. So, let's look at the main positives and negatives from the final WWE RAW of the McMahon Era.

#3. Best/Worst: Not like most WWE RAW endings

The Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez was great. They were worthy of main eventing WWE RAW, with this encounter surpassing their effort from Payback 2023.

However, the end of the match saw Nia Jax make her return. She attacked Rodriguez, which allowed Ripley to retain her title. Jax attacked Mami and staked her claim for a title match, potentially at Fastlane.

When it comes to finishes, this was quite a shocker. Nobody expected Nia Jax to get involved. But, based on her appearance at the Royal Rumble, a full-time run doesn't seem like the most exciting prospect. Here's hoping this feud ends up boosting Rhea Ripley's title reign.

#2. Worst: Why is Shinsuke Nakamura waiting?

Seth Rollins is not medically cleared to compete. Yet, he is putting his pride before his health and challenging Shinsuke Nakamura to a rematch. The Visionary did that for the second week in a row, but the Japanese star declined the challenge.

The King of Strong Style is more interested in attacking Ricochet backstage than facing an injured champion for the World Heavyweight Title. The match will eventually happen, but it doesn't make sense that Shinsuke Nakamura doesn't want a free hit at Seth Rollins when he isn't at 100%.

#2. Best: The Jey Uso-Kevin Owens dynamic

Could they co-exist?

WWE RAW kicked off with Jey Uso, who was quickly reminded that not everybody is as welcoming to him as Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens said he didn't trust the former Bloodline member before they were essentially made to team together.

The two faced off against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. A minor miscommunication saw Uso superkick Owens by accident. This has been a setback for their relationship, which will be put under the microscope following Zayn's return to WWE RAW.

Furthermore, The Judgment Day's interest in recruiting Jey Uso hasn't cooled off. Things could get interesting!

#1. Worst: What was the point?

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE RAW was one of the most heavily promoted segments. Fans were eager to hear what The American Nightmare had to say, especially after talk of him potentially leaving the red brand to join SmackDown.

Rhodes was set to speak about Jey Uso before Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh interrupted him. Cody then beat up both heels pretty easily, and we don't know what he wanted to talk about. Answers may be provided soon, but tonight's show suffered for it.

#1. Best: Drew McIntyre has an eventful night

With Matt Riddle missing WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre got into some interesting situations. The Scottish Warrior had a great match with Xavier Woods. He defeated the New Day member after nearly losing multiple times.

This felt like the first step towards a potential heel turn for McIntyre. He then encountered Jey Uso backstage and set up a match for next week's episode of WWE RAW. The Scotsman still doesn't trust him, which is the right decision.

Whether it is at the expense of Jey or Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre's heel turn might come sooner rather than later. He needs it more than anyone.

