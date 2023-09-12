What was Cody Rhodes supposed to say on WWE RAW? Possible reason why he mentioned Jey Uso

Cody Rhodes brought Jey Uso to WWE RAW following Payback 2023. The American Nightmare was featured in a promo segment on the latest edition of the red brand. Rhodes wanted to talk about Main Event Jey but was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

The 38-year-old star never got to finish his promo because of the interruption. Rhodes may have wanted to announce his rumored move to SmackDown as Jey Uso’s replacement. It is possible that the angle was used to stall the rumored announcement till SmackDown this Friday.

Cody Rhodes is not advertised for SmackDown this week but could appear unannounced on the blue brand. Superstars such as LA Knight and The Miz have appeared on each other’s brands even though they are exclusive to SmackDown and RAW, respectively.

For those unaware, Adam Pearce told Jey Uso last week on RAW that a superstar from the red brand will be traded to SmackDown as a replacement for the former member of The Bloodline. We’ll have to wait a couple of days to find out who will replace Jey on the blue brand.

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion will take on Drew McIntyre next week on WWE RAW. The match was booked after the two ran into each other backstage. McIntyre said he didn’t trust Jey, who proposed a match to settle their differences.

Drew McIntyre may go after Cody Rhodes for bringing Jey Uso to WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre had a staring contest with Jey Uso after he made his first appearance as a full-time member of RAW last week.

The Scottish Warrior told Matt Riddle he’ll seek answers from Cody Rhodes if Jey messes up on the red brand.

It is possible that the angle could lead to McIntyre turning heel at the expense of his former tag team partner. The former WWE Champion has been teasing a heel turn for weeks, which might happen against Cody Rhodes.

We may get our answers on SmackDown this week.

