"This is inspiring to see" - Former WWE Superstars praise Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 39

Two former WWE Superstars have revealed that Cody Rhodes' journey back to the company has been inspiring to watch.

Cody made his triumphant return to WWE last year at WrestleMania 38 in Texas. He returned as Vince McMahon's selection for Seth Rollins' opponent and picked up a win over The Visionary. Rhodes defeated Rollins three times in a row but suffered a torn pectoral muscle ahead of Hell in a Cell 2022.

Rhodes returned as the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. The 37-year-old has vowed to finish his story next weekend and dethrone The Tribal Chief to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz took to Twitter to praise Cody's journey after he posted an image that revealed all the companies he has wrestled with in the past written on his weight belt.

The Bollywood Boyz were known as Sunil and Samir Singh during their time in the company and were often seen ringside supporting Jinder Mahal. The duo credited Cody Rhodes for making it possible for guys like them to earn a living on the independent wrestling scene after they were released in 2021.

"This is inspiring to see. Guys like Cody Rhodes have made it possible for guys like us to continue making a living on the independent circuit after our release. Proud to see @defyNW getting represented here. Defy wrestling has helped us continue our wrestling journey. 🙏🏽 ❤️," tweeted The Bollywood Boyz.

Former WWE tag team says Cody Rhodes' departure from AEW has caused them to reevaluate their future

FTR, formerly known as The Revival in WWE, has become wildly popular in All Elite Wrestling but could be on the verge of exiting the promotion.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are set to battle The Gunns for the AEW Tag Team Championships. If FTR cannot defeat Austin and Colten Gunn, they will leave All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc., Dax Harwood was asked if Cody Rhodes' success in WWE has changed the team's perception of their former employer, and he admitted that it has caused the duo to evaluate their options moving forward.

"But seeing that they took him seriously and they have allowed him to be a big star definitely had me and Cash analyzing it way more than we would have before. They've done a great job with him and Cody has done a great job with himself too [...] But yes, it definitely made us reevaluate the things we could possibly do in the future." [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Probably shouldn’t have started the FTR thing Probably shouldn’t have started the FTR thing

Cody Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling for a fresh start and has had an incredible amount of success thus far. It will be interesting to see which other wrestlers follow his lead and decide that a change of scenery is the best option for their career.

