"This is a kid-friendly program" - Dirty Dom warned by WWE host after 'tenders' comment about Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are now an on-screen couple on WWE TV. The former NXT North American Champion recently commented on his güerita's love for "his tenders," which led a WWE host to warn him that he was on a kid-friendly program.

The host in question is Peter Rosenberg. Ahead of his and Morgan's Mixed Tag Team Match against Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at Bash in Berlin this Saturday, Dirty Dom appeared as a guest on Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast. During the interview, the WWE personality and The Judgment Day member discussed the latter's love for chicken tenders.

When asked about Liv Morgan's eating habits, Dominik claimed his on-screen girlfriend "snacks on his tenders every now and then." Rosenberg seemingly felt the 27-year-old's comment had a double meaning and warned him that he was on a kid-friendly program:

"Liv is a pretty healthy type, isn't she?" Rosenberg asked. "I mean, I don't know. She kinda just lets me eat tenders. She'll snack on my tenders every now and then too," Dominik said. "Hey, listen, this is a kid-friendly program, Dom," Rosenberg responded. "Chicken tenders, you know what I'm saying, chicken tenders," Dirty Dom clarified. [From 12:04 to 12:18]

Liv Morgan thinks she and Dominik Mysterio are the best couple in WWE

Liv Morgan discussed her relationship with Dominik Mysterio and their upcoming match against The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. She revealed that she hopes to end her feud with Rhea Ripley in the German capital.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that it would happen after she and her Daddy Dom cement that they are the best, most iconic, most historic, hottest, most powerful, and most dominant couple in the company:

"There's so much hatred that this could go on as long as possible. But totally willing and hopefully ending it at Bash in Berlin when Daddy Dom and I completely, you know, cement that we are the best couple in WWE, the most iconic, the most historic, the hottest, the most powerful, and the most dominant," she said.

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that Dominik Mysterio would become The Judgment Day's leader with Morgan being the one truly dictating the group's decisions. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

