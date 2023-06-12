"This kid's incredible" - 26-year-old star is the next Rey Mysterio, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Konnan believes El Hijo del Vikingo is the next Rey Mysterio but is disappointed with how he's been presented so far in AEW.

Vikingo has been wrestling since 2017 in Mexico, where he's already counted among its biggest stars. The 26-year-old received mainstream attention when he debuted for AEW on the March 22, 2023, episode of Dynamite, where he took on Kenny Omega. Though he lost, El Hijo del Vikingo stunned the fans with his performance as he took the former AEW Champion to the limits.

Since then, he has made several appearances for Tony Khan's promotion but hasn't inked a contract yet. Not just fans but many veterans of the business are in awe of his in-ring chops. One among them is WWE veteran Konnan, who praised Vikingo in a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter.

Konnan believes El Hijo del Vikingo is the next Rey Mysterio, saying he was "incredible." However, he's disappointed with Vikingo's booking in AEW so far.

"The next Rey Mysterio is already here. He's wrestling with AEW, but they haven't promoted him as they should, and his name is El Hijo Del Vikingo. This kid's incredible," said Konnan. [6:28 - 6:37]

WWE legend Rey Mysterio's advice for El Hijo del Vikingo

A couple of months back on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan revealed that he's spoken to El Hijo del Vikingo about toning down his in-ring style to avoid any long-term injury scare.

He also disclosed that he even had Rey Mysterio advise Vikingo, as the WWE legend has himself undergone several knee surgeries.

"Not only have I told him, I had Rey Mysterio tell him. He already needs a knee operation, and Rey has had 14, so I told him to talk to Rey, and Rey's giving him very good advice because I want that guy to last. He's talented, and he's a good kid," said Konnan.

Even Alberto Del Rio believes Vikingo is the next Rey Mysterio and wants WWE to make a move and bring him under their umbrella down the line.

