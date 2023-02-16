"This is not Lita!" - Wrestling fans react to Hall of Famer's character design in WWE 2K23 

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently returned to the company and helped Becky Lynch defeat Bayley in a Steel Cage match on RAW. She will also be featured in the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game scheduled to be released on March 14th.

Last year's iteration of the game received rave reviews from critics and fans. Many fans are hopeful that 2K23 picks up where last year's game left off, but some have been underwhelmed thus far. WWE 2K23 revealed the game's initial roster and there were some surprising omissions.

Earlier today, footage of the 47-year-old's entrance was posted and fans were not happy with her attire in the game.

LITA's entrance and model has officially been revealed for WWE 2K23! Unfortunately, no new attire.

Many games noted that she had the same attire in the game for years and claimed that the developers were lazy.

Why does Lita have the same gear every year? I'm tired #WWE2K23

It's like they wanted to go for a classic Lita with the pigtails, but the face is giving when she returned back in 2012 return but mixed with that hideous plane gear… like what is going on?… #wwe2k23

These Hall Of Fame titantrons suck in #WWE2K23 for real and they did Lita dirty with her face

This Lita model needs to be in WWE 2K23 IDGAF

This is Rita for legal purposes

a PS5 model vs a 16 year old game



no words...

Bayley claims Becky Lynch has no friends after Lita helped her on RAW

Bayley and Becky Lynch have been in a bitter rivalry on RAW in recent weeks.

They were supposed to battle in a Steel Cage match at RAW XXX but the bout never took place due to an attack by Damage CTRL. The two finally met in the Steel Cage a couple of weeks ago and Lita prevented another attack from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Bayley poked fun at The Man for relying on superstars from the past to help her and claimed that Becky has no friends in the RAW locker room.

"I didn't win because she cheated, it was unfair. She had someone from the freaking past come to help her. Look, I have the future with me (Dakota Kai). I have the future there to help me, I have the future by my side. She had to dig Lita up from the past. Come on, she has no friends! Nobody cares for her because she doesn't care about anybody but herself," said Bayley.

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY have not defended the Women's Tag Team Championships for a couple of months now. It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch and Lita go after the titles on the road to WWE WrestleMania.

Do you think Damage CTRL will defend the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

