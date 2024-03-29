"This makes 0 sense," "Are you dumb?" - WWE Universe bashes Roman Reigns for taking a jibe at Seth Rollins

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to Roman Reigns taking a shot at Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Reigns and Rollins share a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment as both stars made their main roster debut at the same time as part of The Shield, which also included Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley. However, equations have changed quite a bit between the duo as they are set to face each other in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL, in which The Tribal Chief will have The Rock by his side and The Visionary will have Cody Rhodes.

Roman Reigns recently took to X/Twitter to take a massive shot at Seth Rollins by calling him a "40-Year-Old Virgin". The Tribal Chief made this reference because The Visionary is going to wrestle in his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

However, the post caught fans' attention, and they started pouring their thoughts into the comments section.

Most fans thought Roman Reigns called Seth Rollins an actual virgin.

One fan wrote Roman Reigns used an old insult.

Another fan did not like Reigns' post.

One fan explained that The Tribal Chief was referencing Seth Rollins' WrestleMania main event scene.

Another fan did not find his tweet funny.

One fan took a shot at Roman Reigns for showing up on WWE television less than The Rock.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels believes Cody Rhodes' story does not have to end if he loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Shawn Michaels said that he believes it would be a huge moment if Cody Rhodes ends up winning against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Heartbreak Kid also added that The American Nightmare's story does not have to end if he loses to The Tribal Chief.

"WrestleMania 40 is gonna be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, I have no doubt. It's gonna be a huge moment if Cody can make that [win the championship] happen. But, look, we've seen before that the story doesn't get told as they say. So, if it happens, it'll be absolutely glorious moment for him and a huge recognition of what he had accomplished. But if Roman says it isn't happening and he goes out there and makes that so, it's a big hill to climb. Let's just put it that way. [So, the story doesn't have to end if Cody loses, correct?] Clearly, it doesn't if he loses," he said.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

