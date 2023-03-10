"This makes me happy" - Former rival reacts to Sami Zayn being betrayed by Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Johnny Knoxville seems pleased with Jey Uso betraying Sami Zayn on WWE RAW if his reaction to Zayn's latest Instagram post is any indication.

The latest chapter of the Bloodline saga witnessed Jey making his loyalties to his family clear when he brutally attacked the former Honorary Uce. After Zayn defeated Jimmy Uso on WWE RAW, Jey Uso appeared to side with the former. The two celebrated at ringside as Jimmy and Solo Sikoa looked on in anger.

However, Jey Uso quickly showed his true colors when he superkicked The Master Strategist out of nowhere, leaving the Boston crowd stunned. The Bloodline began attacking Sami Zayn before Cody Rhodes came out to help out the latter.

A few hours ago, the former Intercontinental Champion shared an image of the beatdown on his Instagram handle and made it known he was coming to seek revenge.

While fans came out in droves in his support in the comments section, Sami Zayn's former rival, Johnny Knoxville, wrote that he was happy to see him being attacked.

Knoxville and Zayn battled it out at WWE WrestleMania 38, where the Hollywood star came up victorious, thanks to help from his Jackass crew.

WWE star Sami Zayn on his match with Johnny Knoxville

A few months ago, in an interview, Sami Zayn revealed that his match against Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 was one of the favorites of his career.

The former Honorary Uce explained that it takes a lot to execute a bout with someone like Johnny Knoxville, who had never stepped foot inside the ring before.

Zayn added that he's proud of the match and rates it among the best in-ring contests he has had in his career.

"It's one of my favorite matches ever," Zayn said. "I don't think a lot of people understand the little things you have to do to make sure it flows so well with someone who's never done this. So I take a lot of pride in that side of it (...) I put it up there with some of my best matches ever, but for different reasons."

Zayn is expected to mend his differences with Kevin Owens and challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

Do you see Zayn and Johnny Knoxville ever colliding again inside the ring? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

