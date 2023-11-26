"This man ain't surviving outside of the Brawling Brutes" - 45-year-old star needs to return before popular faction splits, believes WWE Universe

Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes have made headlines post-SmackDown Friday night. It appears WWE is looking to disband the tag team, as Ridge walked out on the Bruiserweight during their match against Pretty Deadly.

The talk among wrestling fans suggests that former WWE Champion and the original faction's leader, Sheamus, will return soon to set things straight. However, not everybody is a fan of The Brawling Brutes, apparently.

This has more to do with how they have been booked of late. Since Sheamus got sidelined owing to injury in August, the duo have mostly come out on the losing end of their feud with Pretty Deadly.

Some feel that Ridge Holland won't do well outside of the faction as Big E becomes a topic of conversation. Nonetheless, check out some reactions to the possible disbandment of The Brawling Brutes on Friday nights:

Sheamus is reportedly on his way back to WWE TV. While he did not appear this past Friday night as rumored, he is advertised for two more SmackDown shows - on December 8 and December 15.

Sheamus defends Brawling Brutes member for Big E incident in 2022

Big E's career nearly ended in 2022 after a botched move executed by Ridge Holland. While so many fans online had expressed anger at the latter, Sheamus defended his clan.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character earlier this year, the Irish star felt that people should give Ridge Holland a chance and not bash him for something that was not anyone's fault:

"The thing about Ridge is that I don’t think he’s got his fair whack. Obviously, stuff happened just over a year ago but, I don’t think that was anyone’s fault. That’s not his fault, and I think that... I just believe that he needs a fair crack. He comes from a rugby background, he’s strong, he’s powerful, and he just needs a proper opportunity."

Big E himself had kept away from badmouthing about the man who inadvertently almost ended his career. As disclosed by the former WWE Champion, Ridge Holland had even reached out to him after the incident.

