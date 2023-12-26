"This man never deserved a title" - Fans turn on current WWE champion after embarrassing stat comes to light

WWE fans are not shy about voicing their opinions, and sometimes they are harsh. An interesting statistic regarding United States Champion Logan Paul recently came to light, and Wrestling Twitter was not pleased.

Logan Paul was crowned United States Champion after defeating Rey Mysterio in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. A tournament is being held on SmackDown to determine Paul's first challenger. Kevin Owens will face Santos Escobar in the finals of the tourney to secure a shot at The Maverick's gold.

As the YouTube sensation completed fifty days as United States Champion, a Twitter user pointed out that Paul had not defended his gold once in his reign. In response, fans expressed disappointment with his absence from the squared circle. Meanwhile, a few others mentioned how both champions on SmackDown were part-timers.

You can check some fan reactions below:

Fans reacting to Logan Paul completing 50 days as champion

Logan Paul to reportedly make his first title defense at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

While the tournament to crown the number one contender for Logan Paul's title continues, WWE has not announced when the winner will get his championship shot.

If a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is to be believed, the title match will take place at Royal Rumble 2024. The Maverick is expected to take on Kevin Owens at the premium live event.

Expand Tweet

Owens defeated Austin Theory in the first round and later bested Carmelo Hayes en route to the final. Meanwhile, Escobar beat Dragon Lee in the first round before defeating Bobby Lashley in the semifinals with the help of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

The tournament final is set to take place on the New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown next month.

Who do you want to see challenging Paul for the title? Let us know in the comments section below.